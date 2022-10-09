Shakira confides in her “difficult” separation with Gérard Piqué

On June 4, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their separation. After 12 years of relationship and two children, they made it official with the Spanish press agency EFE. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “, they said. Since then, the singer has obtained custody of their children that she intended to take to the United States. She gave herself up to a few confidences during an interview with the SHE American.

Shakira’s first secrets about her separation ” hard “ with Gerard Pique

For the first time, the Colombian singer spoke about this separation which made the rounds of the media. “It’s really difficult to talk about it personally, especially since it’s the first time I’ve addressed this situation in an interview”she said. “I stayed quiet and just tried to take it all in. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through this, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not a normal separation. And so it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult” , added Shakira. Despite the media coverage, Shakira tried to protect her children. “I tried to hide this situation in front of my children. I try to do that and protect them, because that’s my priority in life.”she confided.

However, they are no less affected by the remarks of their classmates at school, or by what they can read on the web. “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love”, added the star. However, she does not regret it because it has strengthened her relationship with her sons. “Because of this, my children were able to have a mother hen, and I have this incredible bond with them that is unbreakable and supports us. That’s all I can say “concluded the star.