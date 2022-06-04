Shakira confirms her separation from Gerard Piqué

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed this Saturday that he is separating from his partner, the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom he has two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, which are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for understanding her, ”says a brief statement released by the singer’s communication agency.

In recent days, various publications had alluded to the separation of the mediatic couple, and had reported that the footballer left the family home in the Barcelona town of Esplugues de Llobregat to return to his single home.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, they had lived together for twelve yearsalthough they have not wanted to get married, and have two children, Milan, 9, and Shasha, 7.

Some media also point to the fact that as a result of this separation process, due, according to certain publications, to an infidelity of the footballer, the Colombian singer recently suffered an anxiety attack for which she had to be transferred by ambulance from her home to a hospital.

In this regard, sources from the aforementioned communication agency They clarified that this episode had nothing to do with the separation and that it is related to “an incident that his father suffered for which he is in a hospital in Barcelona and recovering.”

Keep reading: They assure that Shakira and Piqué will fight for the custody of their two children

– Shakira falls with an anxiety attack and is taken by ambulance: they say that Gerard Piqué’s infidelity knocked down the Colombian

– Strong gossip: they point to Bar Refaeli as the third in discord between Shakira and Gerard Piqué