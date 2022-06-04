Shakira confirms that she is separating from Gerard Piqué

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE Agency

Mexico City / 04.06.2022 06:00:08





Colombian singer Shakira has confirmed that she is separating of his partner, the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piquéwith whom he has had two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for understanding her, “says a brief statement released by the singer’s communication agency and published by the news agency EFE.

This news comes after earlier in the week it was reported from Spain that the famous singer had discovered that her partner had been unfaithful to her with another woman.

It should be remembered that Shakira and Piqué met prior to the World Cup in South Africa 2010. The couple fathered two children: Milanwho are 9 years old and Sasha who turned 7 years old a few months ago.

Clarifies issue about alleged anxiety attack

On the other hand, the Colombian took advantage of her Twitter account to issue a text in which clarified the situation who lived a few days ago in Barcelona and that the Spanish press asserted was a Anxiety Attack.

“I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall. This day I personally accompanied her in an ambulance to the hospital where she is recovering favorably, “he published Shakira next to a photo with his father.