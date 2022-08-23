Shakira cuddles her sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, after ex Gerard Pique was seen with his alleged girlfriend

Shakira45, bonded with her kids over the weekend, as did her ex Gerard pricks, 35, canoodled with his new girlfriend. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker, who split from the Spanish footballer earlier this summer after 11 years together, went for a walk with their sons Sasha7 and Milano9, and their dog on Sunday, August 21, as seen in THESE PHOTOSwhich show Shakira gently embracing her boys.

Shakira wrapped her arms around her two sons on their walk, where she wore a pink dress and a pair of matching sneakers. The Latina superstar let her hair down and accessorized her look with a hot pink over-the-shoulder handbag. Shakira’s two sons were dressed casually in t-shirts, shorts and sneakers. One of the boys used a blue leash to walk his adorable family dog.

Later that day, Shakira’s ex was pictured kissing his new girlfriend, a PR student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain. The PDA-filled encounter between Gerard and Clara comes just two months after the professional athlete and Shakira announced their split. A source said The sun that Shakira is “very angry” that her ex has already gone public with her new romance. The insider also revealed that Clara worked for Gerard’s PR company, Kosmos, and that they “had been seeing each other for months.”

Shakira and Gerard met in March 2011 on the set of Shakira’s music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. Rumors of an impending split have recently surrounded the couple after Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that Gerard had left the family home in Barcelona and was living alone. On June 4, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement, saying, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thanks for understanding. »

Weeks after the couple confirmed their separation, Shakira was charged with tax evasion and now faces eight years in prison. Spanish prosecutors have accused Shakira of defrauding the government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes while living in the country from 2012 to 2014. She rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office and goes to court to vindicate his innocence.