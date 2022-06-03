Shakira deceived by Gérard Pique? This revelation shakes the Web

This Thursday, June 2, several Spanish media have decided to make terrible revelations about one of the most iconic couples in the country. Indeed, Gérard Piqué would have deceived the Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he has shared his life for more than ten years.

Since 2010, Shakira has been living a beautiful love story with the Spanish footballer, Gérard Piqué. The couple met on the set of the music video for WakaWaka, released in 2010 on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. And a few months later, on March 29, 2011, the lovebirds confirmed their relationship on Twitter.

Parents of two children, Milan, born January 22, 2013, and Sasha, born January 29, 2015, they currently reside in Spain, where the FC Barcelona player has been pursuing his career since 2008. the couple does not hesitate to share beautiful family photos regularly on social networks, it could be that everything is turned upside down now.

Shakira soon to be single?

Since this Thursday, June 2, 2022, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have been making the front page of all Spanish newspapers. Indeed, the star couple would currently be in an unexpected crisis. According to the newspaper El Periodico, the Colombian singer would have been deceived by her husband. It would be a “student in her twenties”also blonde, and who would work as “hostess in several events”.

But that’s not all, since this crisis that Shakira and Gérard Piqué would go through could indeed impact the FC Barcelona locker room. In effect, the identity of another woman with whom the footballer allegedly had a hidden relationship has been revealed. According to Turkish journalist Melih Esat Açil, the 35-year-old man had a sexual relationship with the mother of Gavi, one of his teammates. “Shakira caught Gérard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi”, wrote the journalist on his Twitter account. According to him, the young Spanish player was unaware of this extramarital relationship.