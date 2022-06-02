Shakira deceived by Pique: soon the end?

According to the Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Shakira and Gerard Pique could soon separate following the infidelities committed by the football player.

Nothing is going well in the legendary couple formed by Shakira and Gerard Piqué. According to the Spanish newspaper El Periodico, they have been living separately for some time following the infidelities committed by the football player. He would have left the marital home to settle in his old apartment in Barcelona.

After twelve years of relationship, the 45-year-old singer and the 35-year-old footballer would therefore be in full rupture. The latter would have deceived him… and several times! “The singer surprised him with another and they are going to separate. Pique and Shakira had been going through a romantic crisis for several months, “explains the newspaper, adding that neighbors would have witnessed numerous night outings by the football player, who was also seen in a nightclub with other women.

Shakira didn’t want to get married

Their romance began in 2010, the year of the football World Cup, when Shakira was to sing the anthem of this event “Waka Waka”. But eleven years later, the Colombian singer announced that she did not want to marry the FC Barcelona defender, with whom she had two boys named Milan and Sasha.

“Marriage scares me a lot, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he sees me as a girlfriend… You see? The fruit still forbidden. I want him to stay alert, I want him to think that anything is possible depending on his behavior,” she said.

A sign that there were already tensions in their relationship?