Shakira demonstrates how to wear a tight minidress at 45

Shakira She is one of the most important Colombian artists. Constantly, her fans compare her talent with that of Karol G. Between them, everything is more than good. Even Bichota declared her admiration for the lace, and even paid tribute to her during her performance at Coachella 2022. Shakira responded on Twitter: “Proud of you @karolg at Coachella!! Thanks for the love! Congratulations and keep flying high!! !”.

In a recent interview with Telemundo, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” received the following question: “What is the secret to staying in the first place? And besides, you are the one who has opened the doors to many artists: Karol G Maluma, you have put Colombia on the map.” “I guess wanting what you do” the native of Barranquilla was honest.

Related news

In the last hours, Shakira shared a photograph with two members of the Italian band formed in 2016 “Maneskin”. “Nice to meet you at Elvis’s after party,” she wrote in the post. In addition, she dedicated a phrase to them in Italian: “let’s make music together.”

Source: Instagram @shakira

Recall that Elvis was one of the most anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival. The biopic of the singer nicknamed the King of Rock was directed by Baz Luhrmann, the admired director of Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet. Shakira She was listed as one of the best dressed in this edition since she chose to wear a dress that fitted her body with a charming sweetheart neckline.

Source: Instagram @shakira

For the party after the formal gala, Gerard Piqué’s couple wore a champagne-colored strapless minidress. The publication of Instagram it exceeded 270,000 likes and 1600 comments. “These types of artists are the ones you should collaborate with”, “Yes Shakira exactly, she expects a rock anthem” and “She is Wonder Woman” were just some of them.