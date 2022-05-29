Entertainment

Shakira demonstrates how to wear a tight minidress at 45

Shakira She is one of the most important Colombian artists. Constantly, her fans compare her talent with that of Karol G. Between them, everything is more than good. Even Bichota declared her admiration for the lace, and even paid tribute to her during her performance at Coachella 2022. Shakira responded on Twitter: “Proud of you @karolg at Coachella!! Thanks for the love! Congratulations and keep flying high!! !”.

In a recent interview with Telemundo, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” received the following question: “What is the secret to staying in the first place? And besides, you are the one who has opened the doors to many artists: Karol G Maluma, you have put Colombia on the map.” “I guess wanting what you do” the native of Barranquilla was honest.

