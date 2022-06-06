Shakira denies that she was hospitalized for an anxiety attack and clarifies that her father is the one who required medical attention

In the last few hours, a rumor has spread that Shakira had had an anxiety attack that had taken her to the hospitalHowever, it was the singer herself who denied the information and even said that her father was the one who required medical attention after suffering a fall.

“Guys, I am receiving many messages of concern because they have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” the singer wrote on her Twitter account.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend. (May 28), when my father unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is now recovering”, added the interpreter of ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

“Please send her your best wishes and thank you all as always for all your love and support,” the singer concluded.

The news comes amid the singer’s announcement earlier this day about her split from Gerard Piquéwho was his partner for 12 years and with whom he shares his two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children., that are our top priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect“, reported the couple in a statement.

Shakira and the Spanish soccer player began their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of the music video ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Rumors about the couple’s separation began this week when the Spanish newspaper El Periódico assured that Piqué returned to live in his Barcelona apartment, away from Shakira and their children.

