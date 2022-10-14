Shakira devastated, she swings on Pique

Shakira spoke publicly for the first time about her breakup with Gerard Pique, in an interview with Elle magazine.

The 45-year-old singer confirmed her split from the 35-year-old Barcelona football player in June. The duo had been in a relationship for 12 years, and have two children together: Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Shakira throws everything on Pique

“Our breakup is not like a normal breakup. It’s very difficult to talk about it, especially since it’s the first time I’ve spoken about this situation in an interview,” Shakira told Elle. “I stayed quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it because I’m still going through it and I’m in the public eye, and because our breakup isn’t like a normal breakup.

“So it was difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult. The paparazzi are camped in front of my house 24/7. I can’t hide anywhere except in my own house. The Colombian added: “I tried to protect my children from this situation. I tried to protect them, because it is my priority in life. But then they hear things from their friends at school or they find unpleasant news on the Internet, and it affects them, you know? She continues, “Sometimes I feel like this is all just a bad dream and I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. »