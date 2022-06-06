“Shakira did not deserve this”: Miss BumBum assures that Piqué sent her hot messages

Gerard Piqué, the central defender of the renowned Barcelona Football Club, is in the eye of the hurricane after journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez from ‘El Periódico de Catalunya’ assured that the athlete had been unfaithful to Shakira, whose spokesperson confirmed today the separation of the couple.

Before the scandal, Suzy Cortez, better known as Miss BumBum, spoke about her relationship with the athlete and the messages she received from Piqué at some point, in which she asked for the measurements of the size of her butt.

Given the controversy, the model broke her silence and contacted ‘El Diario NY’, in which she assured that the footballer wrote her unpleasant messages.

“He was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot. @Shakira didn’t deserve this,” declared Miss BumBum.

The woman from Brazil recalled that they had met through former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

“I was a friend of the former Barcelona president, Sandro Rosell. When Piqué found out he asked me for my number, at that moment and he sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me directly to my Instagram, which was deleted every day, asking me when I would return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was and saying that he was jealous of my tributes to Messi,” recalled Suzy Cortez.

In addition, he ended by saying: “I have never said this out of respect for Shakira, but now I am going to tell you everything I know and it happened to me.”