Shakira did not run to Piqu, they reveal that he left her and she did not expect it

Tras the break of Shakira and Gerard Pique After more than 12 years of relationship, at first it transpired that the Colombian had run to the soccer player of the house where they lived with their children Milan and Sasha, new information indicates that it was he who left the artist.

This was revealed on the show. “The fat and the skinny”based on an investigation carried out by Tanya Charry, who is also a personal friend of the singer.

Shakira did not expect it

In the program hosted by Ral de Molina and Lili Estefan, Charry stated:

“Shakira is bad emotionally because it was not expectedalthough they had had problems when they visited Orlando in January with the children… They were having problems but I didn’t think it was that bad… When they returned to Barcelona, ​​Piqu told him: ‘I’m leaving home, I want to separate'”.

Piqu rejected couples therapy

The journalist also said that the Colombian proposed to the Barcelona player to take therapy as a couple, but he would have rejected it.

Charry also revealed the state of mind of the interpreter of “Loba” is so bad that there would be lost a lot of weight for not eating well.

The foregoing was evident when the artist was captured a few weeks ago in some photos that were taken of her in Ibiza, vacationing with her children Milan and Sasha.

It should be remembered that, in their podcast, the ‘Mmarazzis’ mentioned that Piqu has been living in his single apartment for a few months in the center of said Spanish city.

They review the fate of their children with lawyers

The journalist also commented that both celebrities would be having meetings with the lawyers to define the assets they have in common, and above all, what would happen to them. their childrensince Shakira might be looking for settle in the American city of Miami.

I did not believe Piqu’s infidelities

Tanya said that Shakira would never have believed or would not have wanted to know about the soccer player’s alleged infidelities, so she had never decided to hire a detective.

In this regard, ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ points out that if there are still no photos of Piqu with others, it is because he himself would be the one who bought them from the paparazzi.