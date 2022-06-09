Shakira does not want to know anything about Spain or Piqué and already has a new home; this is the place she chose to live

And after all it seems that the rumors regarding Shakira are true again, and it is that less than a week after the singer Colombia officially announced its separation from Gerard Piqué, the press of shows has reported that the interpreter already has everything ready to move in with her children and leave behind her life of partner.

It seems that Shakira does not want to know more about Spain, or about Barcelona and much less of his ex, Piqueand he only counts the days to move not only to the country, but to the continent and for this he has already chosen his destination: Miami, United States. So the artist is already arranging the migration papers of her two children, sasha and milanto move in with them as soon as possible.

In addition, I would also be looking for a new school, in which they can continue with their studies, as confirmed by the hosts of the show program “Gossip not Like”. Elisa Beristain assured that the Colombian has been preparing everything for at least a couple of months for the moment of “jumping the pond” and starting a new life in USA, yes, along with his two children.

Shakira chose Miami as the ideal place to live with her children

the driver of “Gossip not Like”He even assured that Shakira has already chosen the school where her children will study in Miami: “Shakirawe have information and we can say it, for two months I was fixing immigration issuess of their children and looking for schools in miami to take the minors to live in Miami”, declared the presenter.

Shakira decided to return to the property he has owned for more than 10 years in Miami, a luxurious casea valued at more than 10 million dollars and which is already conditioning to return to inhabit it together with their children. According to the information provided by Beristain, new curtains have already been placed on the building, the color of the paint in the rooms and have added beds to the bedrooms of the kids.

“This mansion Shakira he bought it when he was dating the argentinian Antonio de la Ruabought her when they were together, but fell in love with Pique and went to Barcelona and he abandoned this little house that is very expensive”, declared the guest host Sergio Catalán, during the transmission of the Program.

Gerard Pique and Shakira They decided to end the relationship they had had for at least 12 years after an alleged infidelity by the footballer, who would be dating a 22 year old old. According to some entertainment sources, upon learning of this, the colombian He would have proposed to his partner that they take therapy, however, it was he who decided that they better stay separated.

