Shakira faces an eight-year prison sentence for failing to pay $14.7 million in taxes

Latin pop queen Shakira is facing eight years in prison for failing to pay tax while living in Spain between 2012 and 2014, according to the New York Post. Indeed, the singer and mom would not have paid the 14.7 million dollars she owed. She therefore faces an eight-year prison sentence as well as a fine exceeding $20 million.

Indeed, according to official documents, Shakira is accused of having failed to pay tax and in order to defend herself, the singer firmly declares that she did not live in Spain between the years 2012 and 2014, which is disputed by the prosecutor:

“Prosecutor documents, seen by Reuters, claim the singer did indeed live in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 even bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013”, one could read in the pages of the New York Post.

If the Latin bombshell, who has sold no less than 80 million records in Spain alone, is found guilty, she will face an eight-year sentence in a Spanish prison and will have to pay a fine of more than 23.5 millions of dollars.

Although the interpreter of Hips don’t lie loudly proclaims his innocence, for the moment, no trial date has been determined.