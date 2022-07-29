Shakira faces an eight-year prison sentence in Spain

Spanish prosecutors said on Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop singer Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is found guilty during her scheduled trial for alleged tax evasion.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is accused of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (C$18.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors have said they would also seek payment of a fine of 24 million euros (C$31.3 million).

The indictment details six counts against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement agreement offered by prosecutors, opting for a trial instead. The trial date has not yet been set.

Her public relations staff in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated and respected the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer”. Publicists accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating his rights.

Shakira’s Spanish PR team said earlier this week that the artist had deposited the amount she was said to owe, including 3 million euros (C$3.9 million) from interests.

Barcelona prosecutors have alleged that the singer spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star player Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family lived in Barcelona.

