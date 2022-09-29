Shakira faces tax evasion charges: A look at other stars found guilty of tax-related offenses

Tax crimes are nothing new to Hollywood stars. From Shakira’s latest tax evasion charge to Martha Stewart’s 2002 tax incident with her Hamptons home, stars have had to repay the government over the years.

Shakira was formally ordered by a Spanish court on Tuesday to stand trial for failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income tax between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira was offered a settlement agreement but rejected it in July, opting to go to trial. Spanish prosecutors are asking Shakira to be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison and to pay a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million) if found guilty.

Here’s a look at other celebrities who have been convicted or faced with tax crimes.

SHAKIRA TAX FRAUD CASE: PROSECUTORS SEEK 8 YEARS IN JAIL, $24M FINE AFTER SINGER REFUSES PLEA AGREEMENT

Teresa and Joe Guidice

In 2013, reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice were charged with 39 tax evasion charges, including a charge against Joe for failing to file his tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

The stars of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ were charged with two more counts of tax evasion in November 2013. Teresa pleaded guilty to four counts with her ex-husband, Joe, pleading guilty to five counts, including failure to file his tax return. Return.

In October 2014, the couple was sentenced. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison and Joe was sentenced to 41 months. The couple were ordered to pay $414,588 in restitution.

TERESA GIUDICE OPENS UP ON HUSBAND JOE’S DEPORTATION ORDER: ‘WE WILL FIGHT THIS’

In March 2016, Joe began serving his sentence. Three years later, he was transferred to a migrant detention center in 2018. He was later deported to his native Italy.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has been in trouble with the law. In 2002, she was fined $220,000 for failing to pay taxes on her home in the Hamptons.

Although she had not served any time for tax evasion, she was sentenced to five months in prison for insider trading in 2004.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was found guilty of tax evasion in 2018. The reality TV star pleaded guilty after being charged with failing to pay tax on nearly 9 million dollars in revenue from 2010 to 2012.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, which he began serving in January 2019, multiple media reported.

Wesley Snipes

In 2008, Wesley Snipes was convicted of three counts of tax evasion from 1999 to 2001. The New York Daily News reported that during that time, Snipes underpaid $7 million in taxes.

The ‘Blade’ star was sentenced to three years in federal prison in Pennsylvania. He began his sentence in December 2010 and was released under house arrest in April 2013.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor’s tax troubles continued. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snipes was ordered to pay $9.5 million in back taxes in November 2018.

Fat Joe

Rapper Fat Joe, real name Joseph Cartagena, was sentenced to federal prison after he failed to file his tax returns from 2007 to 2010. The District of New Jersey sentenced him to four months in prison in 2013.

He was fined an additional $15,000 by the government on top of his jail term.

Lauryn Hill

Singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion in 2013. The BBC reported that Hill did not pay tax on her earnings between 2005 and 2007.

The star hasn’t paid $1.8 million in taxable income in the meantime, according to the outlet. Hill served her sentence in a women’s facility in Connecticut before being released in October 2013, according to the BBC.

Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin pleaded guilty in March 2013 to failing to pay income taxes from 2008 to 2010 totaling $400,000, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to CBS News, Baldwin said the tax evasion was unintentional and said he received bad advice from his lawyers and accountants. He paid off his debt within a year, which resulted in him not serving any prison time or probation.