Shakira falls with an anxiety attack and is taken away by ambulance: they say that Gerard Piqué’s infidelity knocked down the Colombian

Shakira is wrong. A strange event has shaken the family of the Colombian singer: Shakira and Gerard Piqué apparently met in a place close to home. They were driving in two vehicles, and everything indicates that they did not share any of these. At the moment it is unknown what happened, but Shakira was taken by ambulance to the hospital. They say that she fell with a strong anxiety attack.

In the shared images you can see Shakira’s mother crying, she also suffers inconsolably when she sees her daughter’s loss.

Hello magazine! shared exclusive images of the tense moment. Inside the ambulance, the nearby sources cited by said medium say that Shakira cried nonstop. The singer was inconsolable, as she explains, she was going through a strong anxiety attack.

Given the situation, they realized that the composer needed psychological help, and they asked her if she agreed to being taken for help, to which she answered without hesitation: “Yes, take me to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona”.

Previously, information emerged that Shakira’s separation from Piqué is a fact, to such an extent that they are talking with the lawyers, because the fight for the custody of the children will begin: Sasha and Milan.

Ojo said medium has also confirmed that Gerard Piqué arrived at the house where Shakira and her children live, but did not have keys to enter. They also state that Piqué has been living in Esplugues for days. They claim that he lives in his old bachelor apartment located on Muntaner street in the Catalan capital.

