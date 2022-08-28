Shakira finally balances the truth: “I never wanted to marry Gérard Piqué because…”

Their love story has certainly ended June 4, 2022, but they are often mentioned in the media. Their fans always want new information that revolves around Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique.

As a reminder, these two had a romantic relationship for 12 years and had two children. After so many years, they never went through the marriage stage. Now that they’ve ended their relationship, the reason behind their decision is finally revealed.

An eternal girlfriend

Shakira never wanted to walk down the aisle with the father of her children. The singer was never dressed in a white wedding dress except in her music video “Empire”. There would be something that would scare him in marriage.

Shakira talked about it in an interview. The Colombian preferred the Barcelona defender don’t see her as a wife. What she wants is for Gerard Pique to see her as an eternal girlfriend.

“I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. It’s like this forbidden fruit. I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible, yes, depending on his behavior, ”she said.

Roberto Garcia, the ex-brother-in-law of the interpreter of “Waka-Waka” has already confirmed this in an interview. In an interview with a Spanish site, the latter revealed more information about the relationship of Shakira and the footballer.

“Shakira focused on Gérard Pique because she wanted him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him,” he said.

It must be believed that Gérard Pique agreed. The latter has already stressed on several occasions that he wishes do not come to marriage. This is how the parents of Sasha and Milan had remained eternal boyfriends.

As for their breakup, fans of the couple have speculated many reasons. They even assumed that the couple broke up due to infidelity on the part of the football player. The truth seems to be far from what fans imagined.

Shakira and Pique: The real reason for their separation

Why Shakira and Gerard Pique ended a 12-year relationship? Was it really because of infidelity? The former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters talked about it in an interview.

The latter first explained that the two main interested parties had a perfect relationship. What pushed them towards this separation would be an economic problem. According to the confidences of Roberto Garcia, the problem would have started a few months ago.

A person close to him would have confided that there is an economic problem between Shakira and the father of her children. The member of the FC Barcelona team would have asked his girlfriend for money for an investment.

Only, the singer’s family did not agree to give it to her. Shakira’s sister’s ex-boyfriend added that the couple didn’t mix their money. Shakira and Pique would maintain the family economy at 50%.

The interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” would not make economic decisions without the advice of his parents. Shakira had other business projects and that’s where the problems started. Anyway the footballer seems to have already turned the page on their relationship.

A targeted message

It’s been two months since they officially announced their breakup. Gerard Pique appeared in public with a young woman more in love than ever. It would be a young student of 23 years who responds to the name of Clara Marti.

The photo made the rounds on social networks and the Spanish media make many comments. According to a video circulating on the net, Shakira would be angry with her ex-companion. It seems that the singer and Pique would have agreed in a pact.

None of them were to appear as a couple in front of the public before one year after separation. One thing the footballer did not respect. The media even stipulates that Gerard Pique has never been so happy.

Comments supposed to tackle the singer who gave a very clear answer in return. Tuesday August 24, the mother of two children left her home under the spotlight of the paparazzi. The singer kept smiling in front of the cameras.

She winks at them without saying anything before driving off. Note that Shakira wore a cap with a message written on it. From the photos, you could read “Lucky in Love”that is “Lucky in Love” on his accessory. The message seems to be ironic given his situation. However, we can clearly see that she manages it with humor!