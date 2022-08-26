Shakira finally balances the truth: “I never wanted to marry Gerard Pique because…”

The famous and discreet couple, who met in 2010 and formalized their relationship in 2011 before breaking up at the start of the year. Still, they were often considered one of the best celebrity pairings in the limelight. Recently, the singing diva made a big secret! The opportunity for the singer to reveal the reason why she never married the footballer!

Gerard Pique and Shakira: their separation shocked everyone!

Where so many celebrity relationships seem manufactured for the cameras, Shakira and Gerard Pique were happy to be who they were away from the spotlight. The couple did things on their own terms.

This is what the fans liked about this partnership. This freedom clearly extended to the way their relationship operated. And this, without having the complications that accompany the marriage of two people who have succeeded independently!

When it came time to announce their split, they only told E! News, “We regret to confirm that we are no longer partying.” That for the well-being of their children, the former couple asks the public to respect their privacy.

“Thank you for your understanding”, they concluded! However, during their 12 years together, Shakira and Gerard Pique have never actually been married.

The Colombian was afraid to dress in white!

Following their separation, Shakira and Gerard Pique decided to stay away from the media ! Especially since everyone is just talking about them right now.

The fans, for their part, still cannot believe that the couple has separated! And this, despite the fact that they already had two children in common. It is true that fate will always find a way to surprise us.

It was only two months after their breakup that new information was revealed. And apparently Shakira has a specific reason which explains why she never married Gerard Pique.

Moreover, it would seem that this is due to a constant fear, and it is the fear of dressing in white. A rather surprising confession for fans of this couple!

Gerard Pique: is the footballer afraid of commitment?

As we told you, the ex of Gerard Pique is afraid to dress in white. The only time she did this was while filming her song “Empire.” During the interview she gave, the singer took the opportunity to make another confidence !

And apparently she didn’t want the footballer to see her as his wife. Indeed, she rather preferred that he saw her as his girlfriend.

“I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but more like his girlfriend. It’s like this forbidden fruit, ”she said! She then prefers to keep him attentive and think that anything is possible. And it would seem, Gérard Piqué shared the same vision of things! For him, marriage is a long-term commitment. But you can never predict what the future might hold. This is why the man also did not want to seal their relationship!