Shakira finds a mate on Tik Tok and gives her approval

Iconic Colombian singer Shakira dabbles in the world of TIC Toc In style, sharing with his followers some of the most entertaining choreography related to his new song “Copa Vecia”. Some time ago, she surprised her fans with an excerpt from her song with Manuel Turizzo, which created a trend on social networks. However, the most surprising thing happened when, this Tuesday, Shakira herself shared a story on her Instagram and TikTok profile.

in the history, shakira It featured a woman named Lor Delo, who choreographed “Empty Cup”. What surprised everyone, including Shakira, was the incredible physical resemblance between the singer and Lor Dalo. Shakira could not help but express her surprise by writing: “I have a double.”

Lor Delo, for his part, had already realized the similarity and recreated one of his own looks, taking it further. shakira In the music video of the song “TQG”, on which she collaborated with Karol G. In her Instagram photos, Lor wears a metallic blue sweater, orange and yellow hair tied in a high ponytail, and blue eyeliner, mimicking the artist’s iconic style. His post on Instagram is accompanied by the hashtag #FBF, and reflects his admiration for Shakira.

The resemblance between the two women is so impressive that followers adore them TIC Toc De Lore couldn’t stop commenting on it and filled her post with surprised and flattering comments. When Shakira learned of the similarity, she couldn’t help but share the bizarre coincidence with her audience, once again demonstrating her closeness to her fans and sense of humor.

So far, Lor Delo has not publicly responded to this fact. shakira The resemblance between them was noticed, but surely this unexpected recognition by the famous singer must have been an exciting surprise.

