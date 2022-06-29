Shakira forgets Piqu while surfing

Shakira moving on with her life after having ended her relationship with Gerard Pique. An abrupt separation that continues to be talked about due to the circumstances in which it occurred, with rumors of constant infidelity on the part of the player of the Football Club Barcelona and now they have begun to come to light.

The Colombian singer tries to overcome these difficult moments after the sentimental breakup and disappointment in the company of her children milan and sasha, who are already on vacation after the end of the school year. The destination chosen to spend a few days has been Cantabria, in the north of Spain, as confirmed by the program ‘It’s already Midday’ by Telecinco. A place that the family already visited last summer, together with Gerard Piqueto practice surfing in the Oyambre Beach.

A few days ago, the singer Carlos Vives revealed what Shakira’s state of mind was after ending her cohabitation with the father of her children. “I asked her and she answered by telling me that she was sad. She has to be sad, I’ve been through that too. I definitely felt sad, it’s a very difficult time and well, when you have such a beautiful family…”, said the Colombian artist, close friend of Shakira.

Divorce is one of the most notorious in the world of celebrities and everyone thinks about it. The last to do so, a former brother-in-law of Shakira, who spoke of economic reasons to explain the break. “According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two. Supposedly, Piqu would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer’s family has refused to give it to him. They they don’t mix their money and take the family economy to 50%”, he said.

To get away from all that media noise, Shakira has chosen a beautiful spot, 700 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​to take a breather, merge with nature and enjoy her two children, this time alone and without Piqu.

