Shakira found her double and this is how she broke her hip on TikTok: Shakira found her double and this is how she broke her hip on TikTok. trends

Shakira is one of the most famous artists in the music world, Not only because of her voice, but also because of her amazing hips, lyrics, and musical melodies.

The lady from Barranquilla has one of her best moments, well, her break with former football player Gerard Piqué An outlet has emerged in his songs and lyrics, which have been successful. Session #53 with Argentinian producer ‘Bizarap’, then with ‘Monotonia’, ‘Te Badhaai’ and ‘Acrostico’, later his children were the stars of the video clip, one of them singing a verse of the song .

Since then, the Colombian has not denied keeping quite a busy schedule with events such as: Formula 1, surfing the beaches of Miami and of course spending all your time with Sasha and Milan.

A double without equal?

The Colombian is very active in her social networks, as she likes to share her day to day, her musical projects and moments with her children. The artist recently decided to publish a video where she confirms that a woman was her double.

The content uploaded to TikTok showed a woman dancing to the beat of “Empty Cup” and left many stunned as, The young lady moves her hips in the same way as a Colombian and not only that, her physical resemblance is impressive.

Lorena Pour, as she identifies in her TikTok account, usually uploads diverse content, From the many imitations of dances, beauty tutorials and songs of Barranquillaera.

Venezuela started gaining followers thanks to its content, but, This was especially noted by many internet users regarding her resemblance to Shakira.

“You’re Shakira, you look a lot alike”, “Is that Shakira?”, “Actually I thought you were Shakira”, “After a while I realized it’s not Shakira, they look alike “, “Friend give you a glimpse of Shakira”, or “I never thought I would get Shakira’s double randomly”.

The material was viewed by over 20 million people and became a sensation. The so-called “Shakira double” said that she does not know how to dance like her, because no one can dance like her, but showed that she replicates Colombian choreography well.

On the other hand, some Internet users say that they do not find him similar to the artist.Plus some gestures and hair.