Shakira found her soulmate on TikTok

Iconic Colombian singer, Shakira, is venturing into the world of TikTok in style, sharing something with her followers More fun choreography related to their new song “Copa Vesia”.

Some time ago, she surprised her fans with an excerpt from her song with Manuel Turizzo, which created a trend on social networks. However, the most surprising thing happened when on Tuesday. Shakira herself has shared a story on her Instagram and Tiktok profile.

In the story, Shakira introduces a woman named Lor Delo, who choreographed “Empty Cup”. What surprised everyone, including Shakira, was the incredible physical resemblance between the singer and Lor Dalo. Shakira could not help but express her surprise by writing: “I have a double.”

Lor Delo, for his part, had already realized the similarity and recreated one of his own looks, taking it further. Shakira in the music video for the song “TQG”, in which he collaborated with Karol G. In her Instagram photos, Lorre wears a metallic blue sweater, orange and yellow hair tied up in a high ponytail, and blue eyeliner, mimicking the artist’s iconic style. His post on Instagram is accompanied by the hashtag #FBF, and reflects his admiration for Shakira.

Such is the resemblance between the two ladies that Lore’s TikTok followers couldn’t stop commenting on it and flooded her post with surprised and flattering comments. When Shakira discovered the similarity, she couldn’t resist sharing the bizarre coincidence with her audience.Once again showing his closeness to his fans and his sense of humour.

So far, Lor Delo has not publicly responded to the fact that Shakira has noticed a resemblance between them, but it is certain that this unexpected recognition by the famous singer must have been an exciting surprise.

