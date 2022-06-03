Shakira / Gerard Pique: the identity of the woman with whom the footballer cheated on Shakira revealed?

The Spanish people press would have identified this Thursday, June 2, the woman with whom Gerard Pique would have cheated on Shakira. Revelations that caused a shock wave in his club FC Barcelona, ​​​​and throughout the country.

After the announcement of an eminent rupture between Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique, who formed an iconic couple for more than ten years, the people press has just revealed the identity of the woman with whom the player allegedly cheated on the Colombian singer. Thus, according to Turkish journalist Melih Esat Açil, the 35-year-old footballer had a relationship with the mother of his FC Barcelona teammate, Pablo Gavi.

Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is unaware of the incident. (El Periosico) Anything happens to you and me in the world where Shakira was cheated on! pic.twitter.com/JQS4yv9l7y — Melih Esat AÇIL (@melihesatacil) June 2, 2022

“Shakira caught Gérard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Worse, still according to the Turkish journalist, Pablo Gavi was not aware of the existence of this extra-marital relationship between his mother and his teammate.