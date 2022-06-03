Shakira Gerard Piqué unfaithful knocks on the door of her house VIDEO: singer would have taken the keys to the home celebrities | SHOWS

Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They continue in the scandal for alleged infidelity. A video shared by the Europa Press news agency feeds the versions of their separation because the Spanish soccer player would have been found in the arms of another woman.

Shakira went alone on vacation and her last song ‘I congratulate you’ is a hint for the father of her children, to these two speculations is added that the player He no longer has the keys to his home where he lived with the singer.

According to the images, a footballer is observed Gerard Piqué arrive at the house where his children live, but a singular detail draws his attention. He was caught knocking on the door and waiting for it to open. Did Shakira take his keys?

Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira

The alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué to Shakira continues to grab the front pages of media around the world. Although the couple has not commented on the matter, there are several indications that would show that they would already be separated.

Even a Turkish media pointed out that the apple of discord would be the mother of Gavi, a Barcelona player. The woman would be with whom the Colombian surprised the father of her two children.

“ Shakira caught Gerard Piqué having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is not aware of the incident “, wrote.