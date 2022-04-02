Shakira goes viral on the internet: fans remember the “Waka Waka” – Music and Books – Culture

The FIFA revealed this Friday the official song of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is Hayya Hayya, which translates into Spanish “Better together”, and is played by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

After the official presentation of the song, Shakira became a trend on social networks after hundreds of users nostalgically remembered the song “Waka Waka”, which she performed for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) is the first single of the multi-song #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack 🎶 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

Although more than a decade has passed, the ‘waka waka‘ is still fresh in the minds of World Cup fans, who consider this catchy song to be the best official song a World Cup has ever had.

The Colombian singer also launched, together with the singer Carlinhos Brown, the song ‘La La La’ for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In the video for ‘Waka Waka’ were several world-renowned soccer players such as Lionel Messi, Rafael Marquez, Dani Alves and Gerdad Piquewhom he met during the recordings and today is his partner, with whom he already has two children.

For the video of ‘La La La’, the woman from Barranquilla repeated the tradition and once again had the participation of Lionel Messi and Gerdad Piqué, as well as other soccer stars such as Neymar, Cesc Fábregas, Kun Agüero and their compatriots Falcao and James Rodríguez.

Shakira was also part of the 2006 World Cup, where she performed her famous song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ at the closing ceremony, so her participation in World Cup events is a tradition for many. For this reason, in social networks, Fans created a label asking the singer from Barranquilla to perform at the world event in 2022.

