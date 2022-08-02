Shakira has revealed that her ex-husband Gerard Pique forbade her from making sexy music videos with men: “He’s very territorial”.

There’s a lot going on in the life of Shakira right now. The Latina star recently made headlines for a tax evasion case. For the uninitiated, the singer of WakaWaka found herself in trouble after Spanish prosecutors requested an 8-year prison sentence for her. The reason is that the singer hasn’t paid her taxes in Spain for years. 2012 at 2014.

Before that, she had created the buzz by separating from her husband, Gerard Pique. Earlier this year, the pop star announced her split from Gerard after 12 years of dating. It has been revealed that the footballer, who shares two children with her, cheated on her.

Speaking of Shakira and Gerard Pique, there was a time when the footballer banned the singer from Hips Don’t Lie to shoot crisp music videos with men. We all know the singer has created hot and sexy videos for her music. But that didn’t bode well for her ex-husband, who forbade her from making them.

During an interview with Billboard in 2014, Shakira revealed, “He’s very territorial, and since he won’t let me do videos with men anymore, well, I have to do some with women. ‘The same year she dated Rihanna,’Can’t Remember To Forget You‘, which featured some risque scenes. “It’s more than implicit in our relationship that I can’t make videos like before. It’s out of the question – which pleases me, by the way,” she said.

As long as she agreed with what Gerard Pique wanted, everything was fine. However, the footballer wasn’t the only one with conditions. Even the Colombian singer had banned her ex from working with sexy models. She said it was “two sides”.

Meanwhile, following her split from Gerard Pique, Shakira was seen having a blast with their children, Sasha and Milan.