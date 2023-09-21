Shakira has something to say about her session with Bizarrap seven months later: “I’m not a UN diplomat” LOS40

At this point we can confirm that the year is 2023 Shakira. The Colombian star has become one of the most listened to artists of the moment thanks to her hit songs and she has not stopped doing so. Since the Latin star launched Tegratillo in the summer of 2022, his name has not stopped playing on the radio and in the main playlists of the world., And the singer has the gift of creating great songs!

In this 2023, without further ado, Shakira has become not only the heroine of the latest installment of the VMAs but also an honored artist for her career; She also tied with Carol G as the top Latin Grammy nominee with 7 nominations. But there’s still plenty of Shakira left until the end of the year. how do we know? For the statements he made in his last interview for Billboard.

The artist, who has not stopped reinventing herself last year after her separation from Gerard Piqué, has revealed that she feels “like a cat with nine lives”: “When I think I’m fine now I am not getting it, then suddenly I wake up and a second wind. I have gone through many stages. Denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again. Now I am in the survival stage. ‘My Keep your head above water’ and in the reflection phase. And now this is the phase of hard work and I am with my children all the time, with them.”

Shakira talks about her new life in Miami

To start, Shakira has talked about what her new life in Miami is like. The Colombian has reported that both she and her children are adapting perfectly. In fact, he admits that in Barcelona, ​​Sasha and Milan felt very strongly about being “sons”. “We had paparazzi at the door every day, every day. Here they are normal kids who enjoy normality,’ says the singer. As far as her daily routine is concerned, the person from Barranquilla assures that she is constantly adapting, but she feels more social than ever:

“I’ve never been to so many sporting events in my life. And then, when they’re with my dad, I take the opportunity to work from morning till night and at night I have margaritas with my friends. “

This is why he hasn’t worked that much these years

Shakira has opened up to Billboard about the reasons why she hasn’t been able to focus as much on music over the past decade. “It was very difficult to participate in my professional life while living in Barcelona. It was more complicated logistically to come to a colleague, Shakira said, “I had to wait for the agendas to match or for someone to be willing to come to Barcelona, ​​or feel like it, or be able to accommodate me so that I could work from my studio.”

Now, between Miami and Los Angeles, the person from Barranquilla only has to make one call to the studio to record and create new music. The singer remembers that until she separated from the football player, she believed that “until death do us part”:

“Because my parents have also been together for, I don’t know, 50 years. And they love each other like day one. So I know it’s possible. They love each other like soap operas.” Love like that. With a unique love, unique love. My mother never leaves my father. They have always been my example and this is what I wanted for myself and my children, but it was not possible. If life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade, And that’s what I’m making: lemonade.”

About his next song: Owner

A few days ago we were able to hear a small preview of the song Owner, It is a collaboration with Mexican group Fuerza Regida., The singer describes the sound as Mexican ska, fresh and original: “It’s got a lot of energy. This song came in and we said: ‘Wow, who could be on this song?’ “It’s a protest song, and I would say it’s about abuse of power. So we thought of Fuerza Resida. His (JOP) voice is very special. We wrote to them, and they came the next day.”

Shakira also reflected on her successful session with Bizarrap. “When I did the session, people on my team said to me: ‘Please change it, don’t even think about coming up with these songs.’ And I said: ‘But why?’ I am not a UN diplomat; I am an artist and I have every right to express my feelings. This is my catharsis, this is my therapy, but I also know that this is the therapy of many people; I I am a voice for the people. And I don’t do that. This may not be said in a pretentious way, but yes it is realistic,” says the singer.

Without a doubt, Shakira is having one of her best professional moments, making history at the age of 46. And we celebrate your achievements!