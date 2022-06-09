Shakira helps her father recover after an accident

Shakira revealed that the reason why she was caught traveling in an ambulance was not due to an anxiety crisis as some media published, but that her father, William Mebarak, had suffered a fall and were on their way to the hospital.

“I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall. That day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably”, was the message he placed on a photograph of his father in which he is seen with a patch on his forehead and part of his face still bruised from the aftermath of the incident.

Now the Colombian singer shared with her followers a moving video where he is seen with his father during one of the rehabilitation therapies. Despite going through a hard time on a personal level, Shakira has been calm, smiling and focused on the recovery of his father. With large print signs she helped William to read.

“With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for covering us with your immense affection, ”he expressed in his publication.

They reveal that the separation of Shakira and Piqué was because the footballer is “addicted to sex”

The controversial separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to give something to talk about, because in the midst of the multiple accusations that have been made against the footballer for his alleged infidelity, The theory has emerged that this is a sexual addict and that this situation would be the reason for his breakup.

It was on the program ‘Gossip No Like’ where it was revealed that supposedly the Spaniard is a nymphomaniac, that is, he has a strong addiction to sexual intercourseand although they tried to go to therapy nothing worked.

“We know what the real reason for their separation is, it is something very strong, after they confirmed that they were separating we can confirm that The reason for Shakira’s separation from Piqué is because he suffers from a terrible addiction. This addiction does not depend on consuming something … we can tell you that Piqué is addicted to sex“, revealed the drivers Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain.

