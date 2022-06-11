Shakira hired detectives to spy on Piqu and his nightlife

Shakira and Pique They ended their relationship after twelve years of relationship and courtship. Much information suggests that the footballer was unfaithful to the singer with another younger person.

During these days, the information and rumors have followed each other without finding a clear reason that caused the breakup. The environments of the two people have transmitted different versions.

Nevertheless, Nobody denied if there was an infidelity. and the middle Informalia He reported that the singer made an important decision to learn about the life of her ex-partner.

This quoted medium ensures that The Colombian singer will have hired several spies in order to get to know the nightlife of the FC Barcelona footballer.

The central defender would have had an affair with a 22-year-old girl. Both would have met in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​introduced by Riqui Puig (Piqu’s partner in the cul team).

Currently, the player will live in a single apartment in Barcelona. He would be away from his ex-partner and his children after the wear caused by the relationship during these weeks.

They have unfinished business

Both the singer and the footballer will meet in the next few daysconfirm some media, to deal with issues such as the custody of their children.

They would also seek to alleviate the tension that arose as a result of the official statement in which they announced their separation, after ending one of the most media relations of recent times.