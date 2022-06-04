Shakira hospitalized? The singer gives an update after the publication of photos of her in an ambulance
After the release of photos, rumors indicated that the Colombian singer had been hospitalized after having an anxiety attack due to her relationship problems with Gerard Pique. Shakira made things clear in a social media post.
The continuation under this advertisement
Shakira was seen in an ambulance. And she insisted on explaining the situation. For days, the Spanish press has been panicking and his fans are worried. On May 28, the Colombian singer would therefore have been seen in an ambulance in Barcelona. If rumors suggest that she had an anxiety attack, it might not be. Shakira said on her Twitter account this Saturday, June 4: “I get a lot of messages of concern after being seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I wanted to inform you that these photos were taken last weekend“, she first wrote in a text. Before continuing : “My father unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in the ambulance who took us to the hospital, where he is now recovering.” The 45-year-old artist accompanied her message with a touching photo of her and her dad, wearing a bandage at the level of the eyebrow arch, suggesting the bruises visible around her injury.
Shakira, victim of an anxiety attack?
The young woman probably wanted to make things clear after the many rumors that have revolved around her in recent days. The Spanish press had notably indicated that Shakira was going through a marital crisis with her companion, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. To the point that the mother of their two children, Milan and Sasha, would have been hospitalized following an anxiety attack. According to the media, she even asked, inconsolable, to be taken to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, where she gave birth to her two children.
Marriage breakdown
If Shakira denies having been hospitalized, the rumors of separation were however more than founded. This Saturday, June 4, Shakira and Gerard Pique have finally made their split official. In a letter sent to the EFE agency, the 45-year-old singer and the 35-year-old footballer announced that they had ended their relationship after meeting twelve years ago. They also warned, in their statement: “For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.” Gerard Pique and Shakira had met shortly before the 2010 World Cup, won by Spain, when she sang the official anthem of the competition, WakaWaka.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.