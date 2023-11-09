Shakira imitators, Vicente Fernandez and Celia Cruz are at risk

Three copycats out of six who appeared my name is Therefore, his submissions to the jury were unfavorable The decision of who will go to Elimination Night is not that complicated.

The first button on the screen is to be pressed pipe good who chooses Vicente Fernandez imitator , After Cesar Escola the one who chooses my name is celia cruz And finally amparo grisailles which is mentioned Shakira’s double.

turn comes later Sinfoni, who will have to decide the best of the night is yo mi lmao Ryan CastroWho takes home four million pesos with the statue of his friend and former participant Elvis Crespo.

do not miss my name is On or through Caracol television nights live signal , You can also relive episodes of this production through snail game ,

Can I read exclusive interviews with the participants, the jury and the production team of Yo Me Lama?



In www.caracoltv.com/yo-me-llamo/exclusivos-web You will find exclusive content from the participants, jurors César Escola, Amparo Grisales, Pipe Bueno, presenters, Melina Ramírez and Carlos Calero, behind the scenes and other details that are not seen on screen. Don’t miss them!

Who is the current winner of Yo Me Lamo?



Alejandro León, his real name, became the new winner of the program Yo Me Llamo from the night of March 7, 2022 and established himself as the best imitator of the country thanks to his interpretation of Camilo Sesto.

How many juries evaluate the presentations in the Yo Me Lamo programme?



Colombian diva Amparo Grisales, maestro César Escola, and one of the most famous popular music singers, Pipe Bueno, are ready to launch a new season of the musical imitation competition most loved by Colombians: Yo Me Llamo.

How can I get updates and news from the Yo Me Lamo program?



through our whatsapp channel https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va57FfmFcovyhRTtVE2i You will be able to get all the news, news and updates from Yo Me Lamo. Also through the official website of the production https://www.caracoltv.com/yo-me-llamo

How much money is at stake on this season of Yo Me Lmao?



This season is packed with tons of talent, never-before-seen stunts, and a total of 1.1 billion pesos in prizes that will be at stake throughout the competition. The winner will take home 500 million pesos.

What is the prize for the winner of Yo Me Lamo 2023?



The imitators night after night will face a demanding jury and have the opportunity to demonstrate how much they have prepared for this new season, and how much they have learned at the school of yo me lmao. The winner will take home 500 million pesos and more than 1.1 billion pesos will be at stake throughout the competition.

Yo how many seasons is my name in?



In 2023, 9 seasons of Yo Me Llamo will air and only experts will be able to define whether perfect doubles exist in Colombia. For this reason, the Colombian diva Amparo Grisales, maestro César Escola, and one of the most recognized popular music singers, Pipe Bueno, prepared to launch a new season of the musical imitation contest most loved by Colombians. Are.