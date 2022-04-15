Shakira in a flirty corset for her new single | instagram

Our Colombian artist Shakira would arrive with excellent news to her followers in the field of music as she would announce that she would release a new single alongside the Puerto Rican Raww Alexander.

Raww Alexander is a singer-songwriter who gravitates towards the reggaeton genre, with the best singles being “Everything about you“, “desperate“, “Tattoo“, among others, he has become one of the most famous urban singers of the moment and on this occasion he would collaborate with Shakira to release his next single that will be called “I congratulate you“.

The interpreter of “Hips don’t Lie“He used his Instagram account to publicize this news, because just a few hours ago he uploaded the post and already has almost half a million in ‘like’ interactions and with comments covered by his followers who are anxious to be able to listen now to the new song of your music idols.

You may also be interested in Karol G, the beautiful girl from Medellín invites the ocean

The wait would end on April 22 of this year, since that would be when the song would come out, with a quite colorful image to promote it, where the reggaeton singer is sitting dressed in a sleeveless shirt and a metal accessory hanging from his neck, while The Colombian singer is next to him, wearing a silver jumpsuit.

Shakira in a flirty corset for her new single, photo: instagram



Her jumpsuit is unbuttoned so that we can appreciate the beautiful low pink corset that fits perfectly to the small waist of the interpreter of “January day“, some gloves of the same color as the corset, but his gloves are like those used by those who have a welder’s trade, since he also uses protection from a person with the same trade and a welder’s tool as well.

The atmosphere is like in a workshop, it seems like they are shooting a music video, maybe when I release “I congratulate you“will you also release the video clip?

Their fans went crazy with the emotion that they would have new material from the Colombian and also from the Puerto Rican.

Shakira has evolved in the field of music and has been trying out the urban genre for a few years, it has gone very well for her, although there are still a few fans who say they miss her old music, however, she is happy to be trying things new and Raww Alexander is an experienced music producer so this collaboration seems to show a lot of promise.