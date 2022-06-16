Shakira in a tight suit of flames makes Nick Jonas dance salsa

In the midst of all the controversy that surrounds her after the separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira is enjoying herself. On her Instagram account, the Colombian posted a video in which she shares with Nick Jonas, the American singer with whom she is on the “Dancing with Myself” program, where she shows her a little more about Latin rhythms.

The Barranquilla-born artist told Jonas that she wanted to see her salsa dance moves and He invited him to move his body while a salsa version of “Blackmail” was playing, a song that the Colombian has with Maluma.

Dressed in a black suit with flames, Shakira danced salsa with Nick Jonas, who stood out for his movements. She even asked him if he was sure he was not born in Colombia, flattering his dance.

Shakira a few days ago announced her separation from Gerard Piqué, the Spanish soccer player for FC Barcelona. The confirmation of the end of the relationship came after strong rumors of the athlete’s infidelities.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding, “says the statement that was released by Shakira’s communications agency.

There have been many rumors that continue to air after the end of the couple who had two children in 12 years. Shakira has received the love of millions of people in the midst of this breakup, while Piqué is claimed to have been unfaithful to the Colombian:

“Let’s see Gerard, who in their right mind gives Shaki horns?”, “Thanks to Shakira I know of your existence”, “Aha beautiful dad, tell us something about the gossip to know if we prohibited you from entering Latam or what”, “How can you think of betraying the mother of your children?” “Without Champions, without league and without Shakira, my mother Piqué”, “Shakira is too much for you” and “Piqué out, no more waka waka for you bro”, are some of the comments that have been left to the footballer in his latest Instagram post.

