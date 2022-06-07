Shakira in the emergency room, she explains that there is no link with Pique

It’s the soap opera of the moment in the world of Soccer. The one that concerns the break between the Colombian singer Shakira, huge international star, and the player of FC Barcelona, ​​Spanish international world champion, Gerard Piqué. The Spaniard was caught in the act of deception by the singer with many hits. And according to the people press, this is not the first time that the footballer has cheated on his girlfriend, but the fact of having been surprised live by Shakira has made the affair darker than ever. And if the latest news, the star of the song was seen in the ambulance, she explained that there was no link with her breakup with Pique…

An announced sleep cure

“It’s not the first deception but being caught in the act means that I don’t think Shakira will forgive him…‘, said journalist Roberto Antolin Garcia on TVAmerica. And not long ago, it was Susy Cortez alias Miss most beautiful buttocks who made revelations about the FC Barcelona defender saying that he wanted to seduce her and sent her hundreds of messages like several teammates of the Catalan club . Today, many media announce that the singer would have been the victim of a severe backlash and would be on the verge of an anxiety attack. Shakira would therefore have been taken to the emergency room, she would be treated for a sleep cure.

Depression would therefore await the star with many hits like Hips don’t lie, WakaWaka or Torture.

Shakira denies the information

But in fact, this is not true according to the artist.

It was she herself who corrected the infotmation on her social networks : ”This photo in the emergency room dates back to May 28 when I accompanied my dad who had a serious fall…” can be read on his Twitter account. However, we imagine that Shakira is not in top form with everything that falls on her …

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Pique. We were able to read many messages on Twitter but also we saw a lot of memes flourish. :

The chick Pique cheated on Shakira with said ‘I didn’t say anything out of respect for Shakira’. My sister, out of respect for Shakira, doesn’t fuck her husband. Not like you didn’t know he was taken huh. He’s a pig, but you’re a sow too…”

”Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé, Pique cheated on Shakira, Abidal cheated on Hayet…Ladies, marry God-fearing men, that’s the only solution…”

”Pique losing Shakira just lost one of the best kidney games in the world…”

”Pique and Shakira officially announce their separation. I swear I felt he was going to cheat on his wife mdr Piqué said in an interview a few months ago “having reached a certain age I’m bored now and I want to try new things”… mdr ”

”You get together with a footballer, unfortunately you know what awaits you…”

Mbappé: I heard that Pique cheated on Shakira with Gavi’s mother…

Benzema: Man, that’s not my problem. I already have a sex tape problem to solve. pic.twitter.com/aldQBaIcrv — 👑🇸🇳 (@papy_sd) June 6, 2022

Pique will lose big

After living happily for twelve years and seeing the birth of their two children, Sasha and Milan, Shakira and Pique will therefore know separate lives now.

If the love rating towards Shakira should not be damaged because she is the victim in the story (she could even have more support than before), Gerard Pique could see his future darken, as a footballer but also as businessmen. The Spanish international who leads the Davis Cup but also multiple companies could lose big, in terms of confidence on the one hand and in terms of sponsors on the other hand because his image is heavily tarnished. At 35, will he end his sports career? We will know soon enough. There could also be a press conference or public apology in the coming weeks. One thing is certain, when the new season will start, he will have to answer questions about his “couple” unless FC Barcelona suggests that he not go in front of the press…

