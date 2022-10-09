Shakira in the middle of a divorce, she breaks the silence for the first time: “It’s difficult”

In the midst of a divorce with Gérard Piqué, Shakira confided in the difficult ordeal that her family is currently going through, and on the impact that this has on her children.

Shakira is struggling to cope with her divorce. Pinned last July for tax evasion, the Colombian singer announced, a month earlier, her divorce from Gérard Piqué after twelve years of living together. A real blow for the 45-year-old artist, who since this announcement has been discreet in the media, because she was trying “just to digest everything”as she told the American edition of the magazine Shewhich she covers. “It’s really hard to talk about itall the more because I am still living it, because I am a public figure, and because our separation is not not a normal separation“, said Shakira. A situation “very difficult” for her, but also for her two children, Milan and Sasha, born of her love with Gérard Piqué and now aged 9 and 7.

If the singer still feels months after her breakup “that all this is just a bad dream“she concedes that “it’s real”and criticizes the way this divorce is treated, especially in the press. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and special as I thought was the relationship with the father of my children, to see it turn into something vulgarized and depreciated in the media”, she tackled, referring here to the rumors of infidelity on the part of Gérard Piqué which were mentioned in the media. And from which Shakira absolutely wants to keep her two sons away.

Shakira’s “Love Sacrifice”

“I tried to hide this situation in front of my children. I try to protect them because it’s my priority in life”she confided, and to admit that it is not always easy: “But when they hear things at school from their friends or when they come across unpleasant news on the Internet, it affects them.” Devastated by her separation from Gérard Piqué, Shakira is all the more so as she has made for him “a sacrifice of love”putting his career “in the background” and settling in Spain “so that he can play football and win titles”. “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family”she adds, before concluding by relativizing: “Because of this, my children were able to have a mother hen and I have this incredible bond with them which is indestructible.”