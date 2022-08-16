Shakira: in the middle of a divorce, she makes a big decision!

Between Gérard Piqué and Shakira, it’s over. In the midst of divorce proceedings and a battle for the custody of her children, the singer would have made an important decision for her future, reports Page Six, this Saturday, August 13.

Love stories end badly and in court. Separated from Gérard Piqué, Shakira is preparing to officially end their marriage. If they no longer live together and fight over custody of their children Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old), the 45-year-old singer would have made an important decision. Barcelona having become “a place of bad memories”, Page Six reveals, this Saturday, August 13, thatshe would consider leaving Spain to settle in Miami.

Over there, the interpreter of the titles Hips Don’t Lie and Loca will be able to count on the support of his family and loved ones to face his divorce from the FC Barcelona footballer, but also his recent setbacks with the law. In Miami, his “refuge” as her friend Ana Lourdes Martinez and real estate agent Douglas Elliman call her, Shakira owns “a very private and palatial mansion, by the sea”. “Miami is his home. His parents live here, his brother lives here, his niece and his nephew too. She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment to Barcelona.” adds the first who works with Antonio, the artist’s brother.

>> Shakira and Gerard Piqué: a round story

Shakira ready to leave to better get away from rumors of infidelity?

A desire to leave Europe for the United States encouraged by the Shakira entourage. “Friends like fellow musician Alejandro Sanz – her ‘La Tortura’ duet partner – are said to be trying to convince Shakira to take her talents to South Beach, and other sources close to the singer confirm his desire to settle in the Sunshine State“, we learn on the American site. Leaving Barcelona would also be a way for her to “get away from the rumors circulating about Pique and his alleged infidelities”.

Still according to information from the Tabloid, Gerard Pique “would have sent private messages to other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum, and allegedly secretly dated Clara Chia Martia 23-year-old public relations student, for months”. In the midst of divorce proceedings, the couple could therefore “disputing over the considerable real estate he owns”. “In addition to a mansion in Miami Beach, they own an eight bedroom villa in the Cape St. Georges resort in Cyprus, purchased in 2019, and a seven-bedroom house in the exclusive district of Pedralbes in Barcelona”, specify our colleagues. Added to this is “Bond Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that she bought for $15 million with Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd”.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage