Shakira in the middle of a divorce: the troubles continue…

Times are tough for Shakira. The famous interpreter of WakaWaka is currently in full divorce with Gerard Pique, whom she had met on the set of the clip for this song. Added to this sentimental disappointment is a bad adventure with the Spanish Treasury, which has been investigating the Colombian star’s finances for some time. She is notably accused of tax evasion, which she denies en bloc.

This Wednesday, July 27, while she is “absolutely certain of his innocence“, she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution, also deciding to “to chase” the procedure until the trial, indicated his advice in a press release as revealed by AFP. It is “confident that justice will prove him right” can we also read. According to his lawyers, his possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the trial in a court in Barcelona (north-east) while his formal dismissal has not yet been pronounced.

She denounces “abusive methods”

A press release in which we learn that the singer is definitely very upset against the prosecution, responsible, according to her, for a “total violation of his rights” and follower of “abusive methods“. The mother of Milan and Sasha adds that the parquet “persists“to ask her for the money she collected during her”international tours“and when…

