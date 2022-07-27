Shakira in the middle of a divorce: the troubles continue…

Times are tough for Shakira. The famous interpreter of WakaWaka is currently in full divorce with Gerard Pique, whom she had met on the set of the clip for this song. Added to this sentimental disappointment is a bad adventure with the Spanish Treasury, which has been investigating the Colombian star’s finances for some time. She is notably accused of tax evasion, which she denies en bloc.

This Wednesday, July 27, while she is “absolutely certain of his innocence“, she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution, also deciding to “to chase” the procedure until the trial, indicated his advice in a press release as revealed by AFP. It is “confident that justice will prove him right” can we also read. According to his lawyers, his possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the trial in a court in Barcelona (north-east) while his formal dismissal has not yet been pronounced.

She denounces “abusive methods”

A press release in which we learn that the singer is definitely very upset against the prosecution, responsible, according to her, for a “total violation of his rights” and follower of “abusive methods“. The mother of Milan and Sasha adds that the parquet “persists“to ask her for the money she collected during her”international tours” and when “the show The Voice”of which she was a sworn in the United States, at a time when she was “not yet resident in Spain“. The 45-year-old star claims to have already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and therefore has “no debt to the public treasury for many years“. However, the prosecution accuses him of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Upon her arrival in Spain as a resident since 2011, the now ex-girlfriend of Gerard Piqué would have maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. Comments disputed by her lawyers who claim that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence in the country. In May, a court in Barcelona rejected an appeal from the singer who demanded that the charges be dropped.

His name is also among those cited in the Pandora Papers, a vast journalistic investigation accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in offshore companies, in particular for the purpose of tax evasion.