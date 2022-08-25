Shakira in turmoil, self-mockery with a funny cap

This Wednesday August 25, Shakira was seen in a tennis club. Nothing less normal for the singer who took her son Milan Pique to tennis training. Sneakers on her feet and tennis outfit, Shakira spent a sporting moment in the company of her eldest son.

But it is especially the cap of the singer who captured all the attention. It read “Lucky In Love”, to be translated as “Lucky in love”. A mischievous reference that was immediately seen as a nod to the end of his relationship with footballer Gerard Pique.

What’s next after this ad

Last June, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation in an official press release published by the Spanish press. The FC Barcelona player’s rumors of infidelity would have been right about their relationship. The footballer and the singer had met on the set of the clip “Waka Waka” in 2010. Together, they had two sons: Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old). Their respective schedules forced them to live apart most of the year.

What’s next after this ad

Since then, the sportsman has been seen in the arms of Clara Marti, a 23-year-old student whom he has been dating for a few months, according to comments reported by the “Sun”. They were pictured embracing at Spain’s Summerfest Cerdanya festival in mid-August. For her part, Shakira is having an eventful summer. The Spanish justice claims eight years of imprisonment against him, following accusations of tax evasion up to 14.5 million euros. The interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” claims his innocence.

See as well : Shakira and Gerard Piqué, their love story in pictures