Shakira in worrying state after Gerard Pique’s new relationship comes to light

While Gerard Pique is experiencing a new romantic relationship with a young student, Shakira, she seems to be struggling to climb the slope.

This is a separation that no one expected. After twelve years together, Shakira and Gerard Pique have decided to take different paths. An announcement that did not fail to sadden their many fans on social networks as they were convinced that the singer and the footballer were made to be together. Very discreet, the couple seemed to spin the perfect love, but unfortunately that was not enough. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “they announced in a joint press release.

It is now with a 23-year-old student that Gerard Pique coos. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship. But those around them know what is going on. People helped him keep the romance a secret. They deleted Clara’s social media accounts so no one could find any pictures of her”said a source with the media The Sun. A real blow for Shakira who hoped that the father of her two children would take the time before appearing with a new woman.

Shakira at its worst

Besides, Shakira would be ” very angry “ against Gerard Pique after he was photographed kissing his new sweetheart at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Spain a few days ago. Clichés which visibly made him ” much trouble “. Unfortunately, the interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” seems to be struggling to climb the slope if we are to believe these photos shared by the DailyMail. In effect, Shakira struggles to smile as she enjoys a ride with her two sons, Shasha and Milan. It is therefore a safe bet that her recent separation and the new idyll of her ex are there for something in the pain that she seems to feel. Fortunately, the mother can count on the precious support of her offspring.