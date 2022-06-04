Shakira is about to break up with Gérard Pique

According to the Spanish newspaper El Periodico, the football player and the singer have been living separately for a while. A history of infidelity could be at the origin of this separation.

Published on 06/2/2022 at 12:05

The web has launched on a new rumor. Shakira and Gérard Pique are on the verge of separating. In question: the 35-year-old football player would have committed one or more infidelities. The singer and the player have been together for 12 years, but the newspaper El Periodico states that the couple have not lived together for some time. ” The Barça player and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis writes the journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas.

It is Gérard Pique who would have returned to live in his old apartment in Barcelona. The newspaper reports that witnesses saw him in a nightclub, accompanied by women.







On Shakira’s side, she was seen traveling twice without her husband but with her children, Milan and Sasha. Journalists assure that she looks ” particularly sad on the snaps.







Shakira and Gerard Pique reportedly fell in love when they met in 2010 at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.









