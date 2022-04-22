Shakira is back with the single “Te Felicito” feat. Rauw Alejandro

Shakira unveils her new title, all in electropop and reggaeton, “Te Felicito”, a featuring with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro. Alex reveals it to you to make you dance all summer long.

By Stephane Bernault today at 09:50 – Update today at 09:50

Shakira unveils the music video for her title “Te Felicito” feat. Rauw Alejandro!

After the tube don’t wait up“, last July, Shakira had fans yearning… In short, Shakira is back and this new title promises heavy for his new album, the S12 that fans have (now) been waiting impatiently for far too long. So here is the Colombian who is back with a brand new single, the catchy ” Te Felicito » in collaboration with Rauw AlejandroRosalía’s boyfriend (whose tour ” Motomami World Tour is on sale today).

The track is an electropop BOP mixed with reggaeton and where Rauw plays a robot, Shakira’s boyfriend, who joins her for a… robotic dance. The clip was directed by Jaume de la Iguana and shot in Barcelona. Alex lets you appreciate the future tube in power.

Shakira: a new album and concerts in France in 2022/2023?

In 2020, in a tweet from Live Nation, the artist announced his comeback on stage. And since, apart from the singles dropped in dribs and drabs, we wait. The Colombian artist will inevitably hit the road again with the release of her new opus, eagerly awaited by fans. Until this expected arrival in stores and the announcement of dates in France and Europe, we can only advise you to redo the discography of the Colombian singer and savor the new catchy notes of ” Te Felicito“.