Shakira is between two soups and she has Captain America and Superman to choose from: Chris Evans or Henry Cavill, who will “the she-wolf” like more?

Everything seems to indicate that the single status of Shakira has made her the object of desire and admiration of several famouss, very powerful in the world of comics. We are talking about Chris Evans and Henry Cavill, who are Captain America and Superman, respectively.

While Chris has “followed” Shakira on Instagram, the Colombian did the same with Cavill. And it is that apparently she also threw the roll of her, of how the leading actor of Superman interrupted an interview just to admire her. For this reason, now Shakira is between two soups and to choose she has Captain America or Superman.

Shakira confirms separation with Gerard Piqué

After several days of rumors in various publications, the Colombian singer Shakira who is separating from her partner, the Spanish soccer player for FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué, with whom she has shared her life for the last twelve years and has had two children, Milan and Shasha, 9 and 7 years old respectively, EFE said. And it is that the Colombian contacted this news agency to confirm the rumors of separation, which we have been telling day after day in this last week. what

Shakira confirmed today what was already an open secret through a brief statement released by her communication agency in which she asks for “respect” for her family’s privacy.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement said.

