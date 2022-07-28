Shakira is contesting the tax evasion charges against her

Shakira never ceases to proclaim his innocence. The Colombian singer is accused of tax evasion by the Spanish courts. This Wednesday, July 27, she refused to seal an agreement with the prosecution and said she wanted to go to trial. As explained Reutersthe interpreter of Hips don’t lie is suspected of tax evasion of 14.5 million euros for the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Shakira has lived in Spain since 2011, when she formalized her now-ending relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique. But, accuses the prosecution, she would have maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015.

The singer’s lawyers explain that until 2014 most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence in the country . The 45-year-old artist also let it be known that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Public Treasury and that she therefore has “no more debt to settle. “Last May, the Barcelona court had already rejected a request for appeal from the singer who demanded a total abandonment of the proceedings.

The singer is “absolutely certain of her innocence”

A rep for the star told E! News “Shakira has always cooperated and obeyed the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer. The representative then blamed the Spanish tax authorities for “continuing to violate their rights” and claimed that the case is “without foundation. The singer says she is “absolutely certain of her innocence”. Despite his refusal to establish an agreement, the possibility remains open until the start of the trial in the Barcelona court. The formal dismissal of the superstar has not yet been pronounced. Case to follow.

Let’s not forget that in 2021, Shakira’s name was among those cited in the Pandora Papers, the investigation published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, accusing several hundred personalities of having concealed assets in companies. offshore, including for tax evasion purposes.

Meanwhile, the star, for her part, congratulated herself yesterday on her Instagram account on the 200 million listens reached on Spotify for her latest hit, Te Felicito.