Shakira is enjoying the good times alongside the man of her life (pictured)

Shakira is forgetting her situation with Gérard Pique for the moment. The Colombian singer has enjoyed the good time with the man of her life and it is her father.

Amid Shakira’s child custody battle with Gerard Pique, the Colombian artist has decided to put all her troubles behind her and celebrate the birthday of her father, William Mebarak, who just turned 91. . As he had done on other occasions, he sang her, this time, a beautiful bolero that her father listened to with passion (see video).

Despite the successes that her facet as an artist brings her, it is a difficult season for Shakira, especially in her love life. To the break with Gérard Piqué and his alleged setbacks with the Treasury, was added the delicate state of health of his father. After passing the Covid-19, he suffered two serious falls which made him go through the operating room. For this reason, his family has been very worried and very aware of his development. Although there was also time for celebrations.

The Colombian’s father has always been a fundamental support in the life of his daughter. Without a doubt, his family is his most precious refuge in these difficult times. “Dad, you’ve been through COVID, two falls and two surgeries. It’s been a lot this year and you’re still 91, you teach me resilience and boundless love every day.” said the artist