Shakira is filmed screaming in a public place and the video adds views

Sasha, the youngest son of the Colombian singer, was present when it happened and was surprised to see his mother in this way.

By:

Writing Passion Soccer February 17, 2022 5:08 p.m.

Shakira was filmed in Barcelona, ​​screaming and jumping for joy in a public place. The Colombian singer shared those images on social networks and the video does not stop adding views.

It is that Shakira is shown in “proud mom” mode after Sasha went up on the podium to receive the first prize in a martial arts tournament. The youngest of the Piqué clan has skills for this discipline as well as a passion for music, surfing, cooking.

“Next tournament, if they don’t want me to scream so much they’ll have to take me with a muzzle!” the composer joked on her Instagram account when sharing the video images.

The truth is that Shakira is very proud of both Sasha and her eldest son Milan, who developed tastes for music throughout his life. The children of the Barcelona player are far from playing ball.

In one of the many videos that Shakira shared on her Instagram account, Milan can be seen playing the piano, giving a virtual concert, with a violinist who accompanies him as a base.