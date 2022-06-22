Shakira is pregnant? The video that sparks the rumors

Shakira He is going through a new life and a different situation from that of his last years. The renowned singer faces her separation from the footballer Gerard Piqué amid rumors of a possible new pregnancy!

A new video of the musical artist has raised suspicions and triggered rumors. In it you can see Shakira dancing for a tv show NBC.

While Shakira dance, users realize that the appearance of their belly is more bulky, which has led to a wave of comments on these platforms.

No response from Shakira at the moment

For now, Shakira He has not commented on this fact that, without a doubt, would mean a new turn in his life for the coming months with the possible arrival of his third child.

Shakira You already know what it’s like to get pregnant twice, as a result of your old relationship with the footballer of the FC Barcelona during these years.

At the moment, the coffee singer continues to work on her music, where her latest single Congratulations beside Raww Alexander after breaking a record in the number of reproductions.

In the meantime, Shakira and Gerard Pique discuss their next steps in the wake of their split. The custody and well-being of their two children, aged 9 and 7 respectively, is the main issue for the couple.