Shakira is presumed in black transparencies her beauty | instagram

The Colombian singer Shakira is seen on the streets of London in a flirtatious outfit that netizens would love because her enormous beauty at 45 years of age is impressive because she showed it off behind the black transparencies of her blouse.

Well, wasting elegance in her outfit that gravitates towards black, a button-down blouse that stood out for revealing her beauty since it was transparent so you could see her insides, a lace bralette peeked out, an elegant and short skirt that reached thigh-high, she wore tall, thin-heeled boots.

His rebellious blonde hair this time looking calm because his hair was straight, dark glasses to add even more style to his outfit, adorning his neck a golden necklace that combines perfectly with the outfit that is presumed. In this way she attended the award ceremony The Ivors Academy.

The Ivors Academy supports and is a professional association that focuses essentially on music composers, of all genres that exist, the ceremony was held on Thursday, May 19 and within the United Kingdom, in London.

The beautiful Colombian singer Shakira was victorious “The special international award with Apple Music“for which she won the award, since it is no secret that the 45-year-old singer with almost 30 years of career composes most of her singles with her 11 albums, where songs like “Anthology“, “January day“, “You“, “If you go“, “Inevitable“, among many others.

However, who took the title of “songwriter of the year” was the rapper David Orobosa Omoregie who goes by simply Daveother artists like Ed Sheeranwho also stands out for the authorship of his sweet and romantic ballads, were noted.

Now, the interpreter of “Hips don’t lie“He shared a short video where you can see when he goes on stage to thank the award, writing in the header:

“I am so honored and grateful for this award! Thank you @ivorsacademy and everyone who has been on this journey with me!”

When she went on stage to give her speech, she thanked for being able to be present and be surrounded by her friends and the people who have supported her, she also said that she has been writing songs since she was eight years old.

