Shakira is still at war with Pique… and the tax authorities

While their lawyers are struggling on almost every point of the contract for the divorce, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have not yet managed to normalize their relationship for the good of their children Milan and Sasha. Indeed, even on common events around their progenitors, the Barça defender and the pop star avoid each other as much as possible.

Shakira snubs Pique on a common event…

As La Vanguardia reports, this was particularly the case last weekend during a baseball game for their son Milan (9 years old). The photos published by scandalous media such as TMZ or the Sun show the former lovebirds, who came with their respective circles of relatives, staying at a good distance from each other and not exchanging a glance.

Shakira and Gerard Pique sat far away from each other while attending their son’s baseball game. https://t.co/xcB0bzOeeF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 26, 2022

… And pushes the Spanish tax authorities to trial

At odds with her future ex-husband, the interpreter of Waka Waka is also cold with the Spanish tax authorities to the point of going to trial and risking prison in the dispute between him and the Treasury. Accused of six tax offenses for a total of 14.5 million euros, Shakira refused this Tuesday any conciliation with Ana Duro, the magistrate of Esplugues de Llobregat, in charge of her file.

Considering herself in her right and unjustly hunted down, the Colombian artist faces up to eight years and two months in prison as well as a total fine of 23.7 M€.