Shakira is the third Latin American with the most followers on the network after Messi and Neymar

It seems that this 2023 has no boundaries for the successful singer from Barranquilla, Shakira. He has released songs with BizaRap, his compatriots Karol G and Manuel Turizzo and has released singles that have been successful on social networks.

And that’s where Shakira is in the news today. According to a fan account of the Colombian artist, the interpreter of Music Session 53, Copa Vesia and TQG, reached the astonishing figure of 88.5 million followers on the Instagram social network.

This means that Shakira has 10.3 million followers so far in 2023, making her the third Latin American with the most followers on the social network after soccer players Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Similarly, the woman from Barranquilla has 53.7 million followers on the social network X (formerly Twitter), while she has more than 100 million fans on Facebook.

Compared to the number of her songs, Session 53, which she did in collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap and which is a “tiradera” for her ex-husband Gerard Pique, has reached 750 million views on Spotify. This is BizaRap’s second song and Shakira’s third to do so.

Her latest single Copa Vesia, which she performed together with Colombian Manuel Tourizzo, has already collected over 70 million views on YouTube, a month after its release.

In addition, she was a participant in a funny potato commercial that she recorded in Barcelona and left more than one person open-mouthed after wearing a tight red dress that showed off her fabulous body.

Everything indicates that 2023 is shaping up to be one of her best years for Shakira, breaking records that seemed impossible to achieve.

